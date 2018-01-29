BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady still doesn’t sound very happy with a Boston radio host who made disparaging remarks about his young daughter, but he also doesn’t want to see him get fired for those comments.

After the first episode of Brady’s docuseries “Tom Vs. Time” aired on Facebook Watch last week, WEEI’s Alex Reimer said the quarterback’s 5-year-old daughter, Vivian, was acting like “an annoying little pissant” in the episode’s opening scene. Brady voiced his disappointment with the station during his appearance on Monday morning, cutting their weekly interview short.

Reimer was suspended indefinitely by WEEI, a decision they discussed with Brady and the Patriots. Asked about the suspension during Monday night’s Super Bowl Opening Night in Minnesota, Brady said he didn’t want to see Reimer get fired.

“We all have careers and we all make mistakes,” said Brady. “I’d hate for someone to have to change their life because of something like that. It’s certainly not what he intended.

BRADY ON REIMER#Patriots QB asked three times about @AlexReimer1 and his comment about his daughter and Brady says he hopes he doesn't get fired.#WEEI #WBZ #SBLII pic.twitter.com/CCApTQTxpF — Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) January 30, 2018

“Any parent is protective of their kid,” he added. “I’ve never strayed away from criticism, that’s part of sports. But I don’t think my children or any other children deserve to be in that. That’s how I felt.”

Brady has been making appearances on WEEI for years as part of the station’s “Patriots Monday” coverage, but said Monday he was considering ending that relationship. Asked about that decision on Monday night, Brady said he was focused on the Philadelphia Eagles and Super Bowl LII.

“Life is too short,” said Brady.