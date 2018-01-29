SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
FOXBORO (CBS/AP) – Fans will send the Patriots off in style before the team heads to Minneapolis to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

A send-off rally Monday on the NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place will include remarks from Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick. Others expected to speak include Tom Brady, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater.

The stage is set for a Monday sendoff rally at Gillette Stadium. (WBZ-TV)

There also will be a performance by the Patriots cheerleaders, T-shirt tosses and entertainment from the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums and Foxboro band Thirty 6 Red.

The events begin at 9 a.m. For fans who can’t make it to Gillette Stadium, the rally will be televised on WBZ-TV and streamed on CBSBoston.com.

Signage at Gillette Stadium before the team leaves for Super Bowl LII. (WBZ-TV)

The team is expected to leave Gillette Stadium around 10:30 a.m. to head to the Providence airport for their flight to Minneapolis.

A similar rally last year drew a large crowd ahead of New England’s trip to Houston, where the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons.

The crowd outside Gillette Stadium for Monday’s rally. (WBZ-TV)

After landing in Minnesota, the Patriots will take part in media night. The Eagles are up first, fielding questions at 7 p.m., while New England’s session gets underway around 9 p.m.

