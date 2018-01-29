SUPER BOWL 52: Patriots-Eagles February 4 | New England Patriots Coverage | CBS Philly Coverage
BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski may be able to practice but he might not be ready to take part in the Super Bowl hype.

Gronkowski is still in the concussion protocol after he was knocked out of the AFC Championship game January 21.

Ron Gronkowski returned to practice over the weekend. (WBZ-TV)

He returned to practice Saturday, but he is not expected to participate in Super Bowl Opening Night Monday after the Patriots arrive in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

That could change though, if the doctors clear Gronkowski.

