FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots received some good news on Saturday with the Super Bowl just over a week away.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was back on the practice field next to Gillette Stadium, the first time he has suited up since suffering a concussion in the AFC Championship Game.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. also returned to practice. He also suffered a concussion against Jacksonville.

Gronkowski was spotted wearing pads and a helmet loosening up during the media portion of practice.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the team said that Gronkowski remains in concussion protocol for the time being.

The Patriots leave for Minnesota on Monday, with players scheduled to meet the media that night.

