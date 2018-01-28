EVERETT (CBS) – Gov. Charlie said he looks forward to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s investigation into the Everett casino project following what he called “appalling” sexual misconduct allegations against billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn.

On Saturday, Wynn stepped down from his position as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.

“The reports and the allegations associated with Steve Wynn were appalling. I’m really glad the Republican National Committee stepped back and he stepped down,” Baker said on Sunday.

Wynn, who is currently building a $2.4 billion casino resort in Everett denies the reports of sexual misconduct in a Wall Street Journal article. Now The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says it will review the Wynn Boston Harbor project.

“I think the fact that the Mass Gaming Commission is looking into this, I look forward to what they glean from this investigation,” Baker added.

According to The Journal report, a manicurist who worked at Wynn Las Vegas is among Wynn’s accusers. She claims that in 2005, Wynn forced her to have sex after she gave Wynn a manicure in his office suite.

The Journal reports Wynn later paid the manicurist a $7.5 million settlement.

In a statement, Everett city councilor Michael McLaughlin said Wynn’s behavior should be investigated, but the project should be allowed to move forward.

I do not believe the thousands of people who this project will positively impact should be punished for one individual’s alleged behavior. That being said, it is important we take these allegations seriously and allow the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to conduct a thorough investigation. It is my highest priory that anyone living or working in our community is never subject to sexual harassment, under any circumstances. I have full faith in the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to come forward with an appropriate resolution which will not hinder the progress of the project but will simultaneously show zero tolerance for sexual misconduct in any capacity.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also weighed in on the allegations.

“I believe that the Gaming Commission is responsible for looking into the character and fitness of the person who would be running the casino,” Warren said at a town hall event on Sunday.

The governor was asked if Wynn’s name should be on the Everett casino when it’s completed.

“It’s a publicly traded company and another thing that is important to this is how shareholders, investors respond to this,” Baker said. “I think it’s very important for the Mass Gaming Commission to take these issues seriously, which they clearly are.”

Construction for the Wynn Boston Harbor resort casino began in 2016. It is set to open in the summer of 2019.