BOSTON (CBS) – Billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn, who is building a casino in Everett, is denying reports of sexual misconduct in a Wall Street Journal article.

According to the newspaper, Wynn Resorts employees in Las Vegas and others described Wynn as a CEO who sexualized his workplace and pressured workers to perform sex acts.

Steve Wynn (MIKE CLARKE/AFP/Getty Images)

A manicurist who worked at Wynn Las Vegas is among Wynn’s accusers, claiming that, shortly after he opened his flagship Las Vegas casino in 2005, Wynn forced her to have sex after she gave Wynn a manicure in his office suite. The Journal reports Wynn later paid the manicurist a $7.5 million settlement.

In a statement Friday, Wynn denied the allegations.

“The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous,” Wynn said. “We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits.  It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation.”

He further states that the accusations are “the continued work of my ex-wife Elaine Wynn, with whom I am involved in a terrible and nasty lawsuit in which she is seeking a revised divorce settlement.”

In 2016, construction began for the Wynn Boston Harbor resort casino on the banks of the Mystic River in Everett.

The $2 billion project, which will sit on 30 acres of land, and is set to open in the summer of 2019.

