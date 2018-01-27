BOSTON (CBS) – Steve Wynn is reportedly stepping down as the finance chairman for the Republican National Committee a day after a report that multiple women accused the billionaire casino mogul of sexual misconduct.
The Wall Street Journal broke news of the accusations on Friday. Politico reported Wynn’s departure from the RNC on Saturday.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel confirmed the news a short time later.
Wynn is currently building a casino in Everett. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says it will review the Wynn Boston Harbor project amid the allegations.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday through a spokesman that he is “deeply disturbed” by the allegations and “expects them to be taken seriously.”
A manicurist who worked at Wynn Las Vegas is among Wynn’s accusers, claiming that, shortly after he opened his flagship Las Vegas casino in 2005, Wynn forced her to have sex after she gave Wynn a manicure in his office suite. The Journal reports Wynn later paid the manicurist a $7.5 million settlement.
Wynn denies the allegations, and says his ex-wife Elaine Wynn is behind them as part of a “terrible and nasty lawsuit in which she is seeking a revised divorce settlement.”