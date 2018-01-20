FOXBORO (CBS) – There are more questions than answers about Tom Brady’s injured right hand. One of those questions, however, may have been answered on Saturday.

Who was the “culprit” that accidentally injured the star quarterback?

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Saturday morning that running back Rex Burkhead injured Brady during “some kind of hand off.”

Just how did Tom Brady injure his hand? Per @MikeGarafolo, it happened during a collision with RB Rex Burkhead…

Garafolo added that there was “blood all over the place” but since then Brady has been throwing the ball well and “I’m told he should be good to go.”

The report lines up with previous news on Brady’s injury.

Michael Felger of 98.5 The Sports Hub reported Friday Brady received four stitches around the knuckle, but resumed throwing and should not be impacted.

WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche added that Brady “threw the ball and threw it well” in his return to practice.

Brady is officially listed as questionable for the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.