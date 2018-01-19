BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots aren’t saying anything about Tom Brady’s hand injury, but a new report should make New England fans feel a little better about their quarterback.

As we await the Patriots’ injury report for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Michael Felger — a man who usually spends his afternoon spreading negativity around New England –is reporting the injury should not affect Brady come kickoff.

According to Felger, who covered the team for years before becoming host of the Hub’s afternoon drive show, Brady received four stitches around his knuckle after cutting his hand on a teammate’s helmet.

Felger on Brady injury:

“No fracture. No ligament. Just a cut from hitting the buckle on someone’s helmet. Four stitches around the knuckle, should not affect him. — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) January 19, 2018

Brady wore gloves prior to practice on Thursday and Friday, and even wore them to the podium Friday afternoon when he spoke to the media for the only time this week, so no one has really gotten a good look at his hand. The gloved-Brady didn’t help alleviate any concern when asked about his playing status on Sunday, answering with a “We’ll see.”

But Felger’s report is a promising one for those worried that Brady may not be his usual self as the Patriots play for a trip to Super Bowl LII.

