BOSTON (CBS) — And on the third day, Tom Brady spoke. Just not about his injured right hand.

“I’m not talking about it,” he told reporters.

Brady took the podium at Gillette Stadium on Friday, using his left hand to hold the door open as he entered the media room. He was sporting Under Armour gloves on both of his hands, a fashion he said he’s sported in the past when asked why a grown man would wear gloves inside. Nonetheless, it’s a curious decision given all the hoopla his right hand has caused over the last few days, and will only further fuel speculation that there’s something up with one of the most important right hands in New England.

The quarterback said he practiced on Friday (we’ll know for sure when the team’s injury reports is released), but wouldn’t say if he threw the ball at all during the session. He wouldn’t even say if he’ll be suiting up Sunday when the Patriots take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

“We’ll see,” he said with a boyish smile.

That response has actually been in Brady’s playbook for some time. He used it twice last season, both times ahead of games against the New York Jets.

Asked numerous times about how his throwing hand feels after injuring it in practice on Wednesday, Brady said he wasn’t there to talk about his hand. He only wanted to chat about the Jaguars and their top-rated defense.

“It’s a great challenge,” he said. “The team has worked hard to get to this point. It will be a great game. We’re playing a team that is great in all three phases. We’re going to have to be on the top of our game.”

Brady canceled his scheduled media sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, so the fact he took the podium on Friday is a good sign. But he and the team continue to be tight-lipped about the injury, which has only created a shroud of mystery surrounding the team’s most important player heading into the most important game of the season.

