BROCKTON (CBS) – People pray for a lot of things these days, but one Brockton church is asking people to pray specifically for one thing: Tom Brady’s hand.
A sign outside the Brockton Assembly of God church on Warren Avenue lists the times for its Sunday services, and then this: “PRAY FOR TOM’S HAND, GO PATS!”
Brady reportedly injured his right hand in a collision with Rex Burkhead in practice on Wednesday.
Parishioner Jennifer Stinchfield said parishioners in Brockton, a city known for its championship high school football team, are looking for direct help from God for Brady, star quarterback for the New England Patriots.
“Of course, as the ‘City of Champions,’ we always find a way to ask for back up support from the Big Guy upstairs!” Stinchfield said in an email.
Brady, while wearing red gloves, swatted away questions about his injured hand in a brief press conference on Friday.
Brady is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.