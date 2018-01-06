WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
FOXBORO (CBS) – A new ESPN story claims there’s major drama in Foxboro. And according to a follow-up report, that could be causing Bill Belichick to eye a new – and familiar – home.

Related: Kraft, Belichick, Brady Release Statement: ‘We Stand United’ Against ‘Fallacies’ In ESPN Report

The New York Daily News claimed in a Friday report that sources say the Patriots head coach “sees an opening” to become the next Giants coach, and might try to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I’m sure Bill knows this is his last chance to be the Giants coach,” a source described as close to Belichick told the newspaper Friday. “Bill sees an opening — an opening to get to the Giants.”

Before winning five Super Bowls with the Patriots, Belichick won two titles as defensive coordinator for the Giants.

“He wants to be the Giants coach. I know that for a fact,” a source tells the newspaper. “That would be pretty cool. My guess is if he wants out, the Giants already know.”

In the meantime, Belichick’s focus is on starting the playoffs with the Patriots on January 13 at 8:15 p.m. against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

