BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s agent has responded to an article published by ESPN that details a potential rift between the quarterback, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.

Don Yee, who represents both Brady and former New England backup Jimmy Garoppolo, sees the piece in the same light as many Patriots fans.

“I don’t really know what to say — it’s tough to have a response since it didn’t appear to me to have one on-the-record quote. All I can suggest is don’t believe everything you read,” said Yee, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The extensive article by Seth Wickersham reports on several disagreements (relayed by unnamed team sources) between New England’s power trio, from Brady’s relationship with trainer Alex Guerrero to the team’s surprising trade of Garoppolo in October, which the author says was mandated by Kraft against Belichick’s wishes. It surmises that these issues could be the beginning of the end for the Patriots dynasty as we know it, and that Belichick could actually leave the team after this season because of them.

The team told Wickersham that his article consisted of “several inaccuracies and multiple examples given that absolutely did not occur.” The Patriots are off until next week, so we’ll have to wait to hear what Belichick and Brady themselves have to say about the claims — if they say anything at all.