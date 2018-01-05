BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a good sign that a sports story has some legs when it forces the involved parties to release a statement.

That was the case on Friday morning, when Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady released a joint statement refuting “inaccurate” reporting by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham in a story about a growing rift among the three men atop the organization.

The statement referred to “unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated, flat out inaccurate” theories and “fallacies.”

Here is the complete statement:

“For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship. In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate. The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united.”

The Patriots finished the season at 13-3, owners of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They will host a divisional playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 13.