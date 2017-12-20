DARTMOUTH (CBS) – Things are taking a strange turn this holiday season for Dartmouth Police.
The department was inspired by Netflix’s “Stranger Things” for their annual holiday video.
They posted it on Facebook with a message saying “grab either a Three Musketeers bar or some Eggos, curl up on the couch with either your cat or demo-dog, and enjoy the show!”
Dartmouth Police have a history of using their Facebook page for unique content, previously releasing a Christmas episode of “Cops” and a PSA about creepy clowns.