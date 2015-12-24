DARTMOUTH (CBS) — Christmas is saved this year, thanks to the Dartmouth Police Department.
In this holiday-themed “Cops” parody, officers “Herbie” (who has always wanted to be a dentist) and toymaker “Sgt. Kringle” investigate a breaking and entering. After Cindy Lou Who points them in the right direction, the police catch the green thief red-handed.
“We just apprehended the Grinch trying to break into a house, trying to steal Christmas,” one of the officers says. “That’s not going to happen on our watch.”
The “foul one” is led into a squad car and gets his mug shot taken at the police station. Police say he was found guilty of attempting to steal Christmas, and ordered to stay 39.5 feet away from Dartmouth.
The Grinch was sentenced to serve 1,000 hours of community service at Santa’s Village in Jefferson, N.H.