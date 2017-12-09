BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots quarterback Tom Brady opened his Saturday media availability by apologizing for his sideline spat with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

During Sunday’s win in Buffalo, McDaniels said something to Brady, who was animated as he barked back while walking off the field.

After the game Brady called it “just football” and McDaniels downplayed the exchange later in the week.

But at the podium after practice on Saturday, Brady said he wanted to clear the air after thinking about it throughout the week.

“I want to apologize to Josh for last week in Buffalo. I know the coaches work really hard. They’re responsible for putting us in a great position to succeed. So I just want to get that off my chest,” Brady said.

“A lot of people see it and they think the nature of our relationship might be something like that, but it’s really the exact opposite of that. I’ve been feeling bad all week and haven’t had a chance to say it. He knows how much I love him.”

Brady said he prides himself in playing the game with “energy, emotion and enthusiasm,” but added harnessing that emotion is key.

The Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins during Monday Night Football, hoping to clinch the AFC East division title.