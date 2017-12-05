Josh McDaniels Shrugs Off Sideline Spat With Tom Brady; Won’t Discuss Interest In Giants Job

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels had a bit of a disagreement on the sideline on Sunday. Both agree that it was no big deal.

A miffed Brady went to the bench following a third-down incompletion to Brandin Cooks, ending New England’s first offensive drive in their 23-2 win over the Buffalo Bills. Brady was pretty perturbed over the incomplete pass, and he eventually lost it when his offensive coordinator made a comment as he walked by.

Tom Brady getting into sorts with Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/HCZuhKevTC — Rich Hill (@PP_Rich_Hill) December 3, 2017

The spat was caught on camera and was soon became kind of a big deal. Brady tried his best to squash the beef after the game, saying it’s just part of football and that he loves McDaniels.

New England’s offensive coordinator did the same on Tuesday.

“It’s a very competitive game and emotional game and things like that can happen. Being in the game a long time, and understanding that Tommy’s a very emotional person and emotional player. It’s part of what makes him great,” McDaniels told reporters on his Tuesday conference call.

McDaniels said that both he and Brady moved on quickly from the sideline spat.

“You understand that those things happen and it’s never personal. You move on quickly from it and we did and we have,” he said. “I love Tom and all those things he stands for and all the things he does for our team. That’s just a situation where you understand it and move on quickly from it and you focus on your job.”

McDaniels was also asked about the head coaching vacancy with the New York Giants on Tuesday. His name is often brought up when a new coaching gig becomes available, and there have been reports throughout the season that New York could be a potential landing spot for the long-time coordinator.

But again, McDaniels stressed that his focus is on his current job and this week’s opponent.

“I’m just interested in the Dolphins right now,” he said. “That’s where my focus is and that’s where it’s going to stay.”