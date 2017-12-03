Tom Brady Downplays Sideline Spat With Josh McDaniels: ‘It’s Just Football’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots beat the Bills by 20 points on Sunday, but it wasn’t smooth sailing all afternoon in Orchard Park.

That much was painfully clear after the Patriots’ first offensive drive of the game, when Tom Brady and Brandin Cooks weren’t on the same page on what turned out to be a third-down incompletion.

When Brady walked off the field, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said something to Brady. While Brady initially didn’t react, he eventually blew his top while screaming at the coach.

Tom Brady getting into sorts with Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/HCZuhKevTC — Rich Hill (@PP_Rich_Hill) December 3, 2017

Brady and McDaniels have worked together for 10 years, so despite the publicity of Sunday’s blowup, the quarterback said it’s no big deal.

“It’s just football,” Brady said after the 23-3 win. “We’ve been around each other a lot. I love Josh.”

Pressed for more, Brady repeated himself.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s nothing. It’s just football. I mean, it’s just, yeah. It’s just football,” he said. “You got two competitive people, and that’s just the way it goes.”

Brady had one of his worst games of the season, throwing for 248 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. The offense went 2-for-5 at reaching the end zone on red zone trips for the day, and Brady spoke to his general frustration in moments when he has to walk off the field without scoring a touchdown.

“I wish we scored every time we touch the ball and we scored touchdowns on every possession,” he said. “But you know, I thought they played pretty good on defense. They did a good job.”