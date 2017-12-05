Filed Under:Felger And Mazz, Greg Bedard, New England Patriots, NFL, Rob Gronkowski, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — To kick off his Thursday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Massarotti, the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard gave his thoughts on the rash of dirty hits in the NFL over the past week of games that have led to multiple suspensions. That list includes Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Bengals’ George Iloka were the latest players to be suspended a game for helmet-to-helmet hits after Monday night’s Steelers-Bengals game, but Bedard believes that the only way to truly get dirty hits out of the game is for the officials to eject players on the spot.

“I really take issue with these referees. They need to start getting control of these games. They need to start ejecting players,” said Bedard. “Gronk should have been ejected. We woudln’t have to deal with the suspension stuff, he would’ve been ejected, he would’ve gotten a heavy fine. That would’ve been the end of it. Two or three guys should have been ejected last night. It was a disgrace.”

dl steelers bengals vontaze burfict Bedard: NFL Refs Need To Start Ejecting Players For Dirty Hits

Vontaze Burfict of the Cincinnati Bengals is attended to by trainers after an unsportsmanlike penalty against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 4, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

Bedard also gave his full reaction to Gronkowski’s hit against the Bills’ Tre’Davious White and the resulting suspension. Listen above for the full podcast!

