Steelers’ Smith-Schuster, Bengals’ Iloka Each Suspended One Game For Helmet-To-Helmet Hits

BOSTON (CBS) — Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bengals safety George Iloka have each been suspended one game for “violations of safety-related playing rules” during the Steelers’ 23-20 win over the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Smith-Schuster delivered a hit to the head of Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict on a crack-back block in the fourth quarter. Also factoring into Smith-Schuster’s suspension, according to NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan, was that he stood over Burfict and taunted him after the hit.

Juju out here doing his best Hines Ward impression. pic.twitter.com/uAaPqzt3Mn — Reggie Cunningham (@kidnoble) December 5, 2017

While Smith-Schuster was apologizing for the hit after the game, fellow Steelers receiver Antonio Brown called the play “karma”, referencing Burfict’s history of questionable plays that have earned him a long list of suspensions and fines.

Iloka earned his suspension late in the fourth quarter when he launched his helmet into the head of Brown as the wideout caught a go-ahead touchdown.

Und hier das Replay vom Helmet-to-Helmet Hit von George Iloka (Bengals) gegen Antonio Brown (Steelers) bei dessen Touchdown Catch. #ranNFL #PITvsCIN pic.twitter.com/ii85kfG0zt — 🌈 Rainbowcave ⛺️ (@RNBWCV) December 5, 2017

Both Smith-Schuster and Iloka will appeal their suspensions, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The suspensions come on the heels of the league suspending Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for a hit to the back of the head of Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White that occurred after the whistle. Gronkowski is also appealing his suspension.