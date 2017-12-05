Steelers’ Smith-Schuster, Bengals’ Iloka Each Suspended One Game For Helmet-To-Helmet Hits

Cincinnati Bengals, juju smith-schuster, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

BOSTON (CBS) — Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bengals safety George Iloka have each been suspended one game for “violations of safety-related playing rules” during the Steelers’ 23-20 win over the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Smith-Schuster delivered a hit to the head of Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict on a crack-back block in the fourth quarter. Also factoring into Smith-Schuster’s suspension, according to NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan, was that he stood over Burfict and taunted him after the hit.

While Smith-Schuster was apologizing for the hit after the game, fellow Steelers receiver Antonio Brown called the play “karma”, referencing Burfict’s history of questionable plays that have earned him a long list of suspensions and fines.

Iloka earned his suspension late in the fourth quarter when he launched his helmet into the head of Brown as the wideout caught a go-ahead touchdown.

Both Smith-Schuster and Iloka will appeal their suspensions, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The suspensions come on the heels of the league suspending Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for a hit to the back of the head of Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White that occurred after the whistle. Gronkowski is also appealing his suspension.

