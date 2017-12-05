Rob Gronkowski’s Suspension Appeal Set For Tuesday

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL will hear Rob Gronkowski’s appeal on Tuesday, according to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

League source says Gronk’s appeal of his 1-game suspension is today. Derrick Brooks will be the appeals officer. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 5, 2017

Gronkowski has appealed the one-game suspension he received on Monday for a late hit on Buffalo cornerback Tre’Davious White in Sunday’s Patriots win over the Bills. He will plead his case over the phone with Derrick Brooks, and is expected to learn his ultimate fate later today.

The tight end was hit with the first suspension of his career for launching himself at the defenseless White after the corner picked off a Tom Brady pass in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Gronkowski drove his forearm into the back of White’s head while he was on the ground, sending the rookie into the league’s concussion protocol.

Gronkowski apologized after the game, and now hopes the league will wipe out the suspension in favor of a hefty fine. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who was not too pleased with Gronk’s actions on Sunday, didn’t have much to say about the suspension or appeal on his Tuesday morning conference call.

“We’ll see what happens when we get the final word. That’s not a decision that we have,” said Belichick. “That’s not our decision.”

If the suspension is upheld, Gronk will have to sit out the current week of practice and next Monday night’s game against the Dolphins in Miami. He’d be eligible to return to the team on Tuesday, December 12.