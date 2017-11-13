WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Report: Red Sox To Meet With Agents For Carlos Santana

Filed Under: Baseball, Carlos Santana, MLB, Red Sox, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are clearly in the market for a power hitter this offseason, and they could be aiming big with Giancarlo Stanton trade talks beginning to heat up. But the team may not stop there, as they are also reportedly eyeing free-agent first baseman Carlos Santana.

The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo tweeted on Monday morning that the Red Sox will meet with Santana’s agents at baseball’s GM Meetings, which takes place Monday-Thursday in Orlando, Fla. as the “Hot Stove” season officially kicks off. This all but confirms that Santana will decline the Indians’ qualifying offer of one year at $17.4 million.

The 31-year-old slugger will almost certainly earn a higher average annual value on the free-agent market, especially with a power-starved team like the Red Sox expressing interest in his services. Santana has posted 162-game averages of 25 home runs, 85 RBIs, and an .810 OPS over his eight-year career.

Santana would likely slide into the first base spot in the Red Sox lineup if he signed, replacing the departing Mitch Moreland.

Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians hits a two-run home run against the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series.
(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Red Sox have also been rumored to be targeting first baseman Eric Hosmer, but are apparently making sure they do their due diligence with every viable free agent hitter available. If they were to swing a deal for Stanton, Santana would represent a fine supplemental addition in the power department.

