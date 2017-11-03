WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Report: Red Sox To Target Free-Agent First Baseman Eric Hosmer

Filed Under: Baseball, Boston Red Sox, Eric Hosmer, MLB, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Eric Hosmer is ready to cash in as a free agent, and the Red Sox are reportedly going to come calling.

The Royals first baseman is set to become a free agent in the offseason, and the Red Sox are expected to be among the teams targeting him, according to a report by FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman. With Mitch Moreland departing via free agency and Hanley Ramirez expected to continue to be the starting DH, the Red Sox will be in the market for a first baseman. Hosmer would represent the best possible free-agent acquisition at the position.

Hosmer, 28, would immediately become one of the most experienced Red Sox in terms of the postseason. He’d be the only player other than Dustin Pedroia to have won even a single World Series championship, as he reached the top of the mountain with the Royals in 2015.

The first baseman’s .732 career OPS in the postseason is unimpressive on paper, but there’s no questioning the clubhouse leadership that Hosmer brought to the Royals. He would certainly fill that void on the Red Sox, who lacked in that department following the departure of David Ortiz. He’s also a well-rounded player who would play similarly good defense to Moreland, while representing an upgrade on offense.

dl eric hosmer royals world series parade Report: Red Sox To Target Free Agent First Baseman Eric Hosmer

Eric Hosmer holds up a pennant thanking fans during a parade to celebrate the Kansas City Royals’ World Series win on Nov. 3, 2015. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

While Hosmer is a .284 career hitter, he has slugged only .439 and would not necessarily solve the Red Sox’ issue of power in the middle of the lineup. Hitting in the friendly confines of Fenway Park for half the season, Hosmer could crack 30-plus homers for the first time in his career, but he’s not the kind of traditional power bat that the team lacked in 2017. The Red Sox finished last in the American League (27th in the major leagues) in longballs during the 2017 regular season with 168.

Adding Hosmer would solve a lot of problems for the Red Sox and likely improve the clubhouse culture, but for an uptick in power they will almost certainly have to look elsewhere.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch