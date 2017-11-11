Red Sox Trade Talks Over Giancarlo Stanton ‘Heating Up,’ Report Says

Millbury Vet Couple Credits Time In Service For Long MarriageThey love each other just as much as they did on day one, giving a lot of the credit to what they learned while serving our country.

Tewksbury Chief: 9-Month-Old Was Feet Away From Fentanyl During BustThree people arrested after a major drug bust could also face child endangerment charges after a nine-month-old child was found just feet away from what police believe was the deadly substance fentanyl.

Charges Filed Against Man In Theft Of RI State Police CruiserRhode Island State Police announced charges against the man they say stole one of their cruisers last week, leading to a two-day manhunt.

Advocates Push Automatic Voter Registration In MassachusettsThe lackluster turnout in some municipal elections this week has energized advocates hoping to make it easier for people to register to vote.