Red Sox Trade Talks Over Giancarlo Stanton ‘Heating Up,’ Report Says

BOSTON (CBS) – A report popped up Friday night that the Red Sox have had preliminary talks with the Miami Marlins about a potential trade for slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
A new report on Saturday takes the rumor a bit further.
The Miami Herald reported that talks between the Red Sox and Marlins “may be heating up.”
In addition, the newspaper reports that a Major League source says the Red Sox are “definitely in play” for Stanton.
Boston enters the offseason needing a power bat in the lineup, and Stanton would certainly fit that description.
Next week’s General Manager Meetings could provide further clarity on just how interested the Red Sox are. Reports indicate that the Marlins will have more in-depth trade talks at the meetings in Orlando.