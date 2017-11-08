WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
ELECTION RESULTS: Boston | Framingham | Lawrence | Other Races

Keller @ Large: Reading The Messages Sent By Election Day Voters

By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Election Day, Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – There is something special about an election day.

Votes are taken virtually every working day in some governmental body somewhere. Polls, scientific and otherwise, are taken virtually every waking minute.

But votes and polls don’t speak with the finality and rough eloquence of the judgments rendered in an election.

And while those of us who follow politics are constantly trying to read the messages being sent by votes and polls, their significance is dwarfed by the message voters send on election day.

So, what messages did they send Tuesday?

Locally, voters in Lawrence sent a disturbingly mixed message.

Given a clear choice between a former mayor with a legacy of corruption and an incumbent with a clean record, voters barely re-elected the incumbent. Do they not know the damage dishonest dealing does to their community and its image?

Or do they just not care?

In Framingham, voters could have played it safe by voting for a well-qualified establishment figure. Instead, they chose an impressive political novice who happens also to be a woman of color.

spicer Keller @ Large: Reading The Messages Sent By Election Day Voters

Framingham mayor-elect Yvonne Spicer. (WBZ-TV)

They didn’t care about that part, and why should they?

And in Boston, despite the presence of an appealing challenger, two-thirds of the voters saw no reason to remove the hard-working, well-meaning incumbent. Marty Walsh is now set to be mayor for life if he wants to be.

walshvictory Keller @ Large: Reading The Messages Sent By Election Day Voters

Mayor Marty Walsh at his acceptance speech. (WBZ-TV)

Meanwhile, there were clear signs of anti-Trump backlash in Virginia, where voters have a front-row seat to observe his administration at work.

Lots of messages in there, all of them important.

Just wait until a year from now.

The message machine will be working overtime then.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch