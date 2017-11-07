Mayor Marty Walsh Re-Elected As Mayor Of Boston

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Mayor Marty Walsh has been re-elected as the mayor of Boston.

Turnout was running slightly above predictions Tuesday.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh wass opposed by City Councilor Tito Jackson, who, if elected, would be Boston’s first black mayor.

No incumbent Boston mayor has lost a re-election bid since the legendary James Michael Curley.

Nearly 15 percent of Boston’s registered voters had cast ballots by 3 p.m., according to city election officials. Secretary of State William Galvin said turnout could top 100,000 voters, exceeding his earlier projection of about 90,000.

After casting his ballot at a Boston Public Library branch in Dorchester, Walsh told WBZ-AM he felt “really good” about the election.

Boston has had only four mayors in the last 50 years, and no incumbent has lost a re-election bid since the legendary James Michael Curley in 1949.

Jackson, a Roxbury resident and three-term district city councilor, told Boston Herald Radio after voting Tuesday that his campaign was excited about “what we are hearing, and seeing and feeling” at polling places.

Jackson made affordable housing a centerpiece of his campaign, arguing that soaring rents and property values were pricing too many ordinary Bostonians out of the city.

Portions of the city, including the seaport district, have continued to see booming commercial development during Walsh’s tenure. The mayor was credited with helping lure General Electric to move its corporate headquarters to Boston last year.

Critics have accused Walsh of overreaching at times, notably by supporting the city’s aborted bid for the 2024 Olympics.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)