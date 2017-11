Mayor Dan Rivera Re-Elected In LawrenceLawrence Mayor Dan Rivera has won a rematch with the city's former mayor, William Lantigua.

Student Athletes Warned About Convicted Stalker 'Computer Genius'The MIAA said a statement to the families of student-athletes warning them that a 36-year-old man has admitted to using a female alias to get pictures from high school wrestlers.

Mayor Marty Walsh Re-Elected As Mayor Of BostonMayor Marty Walsh has been re-elected as the mayor of Boston.

Yvonne Spicer Voted As First Ever Mayor Of FraminghamResidents voted earlier this year to become a city, rather than a town--changing their entire form of local government to include a mayor and city council.