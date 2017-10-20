WhyNotDevin Inspiration Devin Suau Dies

BOSTON (CBS) – The young Framingham boy who inspired the #WhyNotDevin campaign has died at six years old.

Devin Suau had a rare form of pediatric cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). Suau had an inoperable, incurable tumor on his brain stem.

On Friday, Suau’s mother announced on Facebook that her son died.

“With a beyond shattered heart and soul, I write this post to tell you that our little super hero lost his very courageous battle early this morning surrounded by Jay and I and the boys,” Christine Suau wrote.

Suau’s family developed the campaign #WhyNotDevin, seeking to find a cure for the aggressive disease.

The campaign reached around the country, with celebrities tweeting about #WhyNotDevin.

Funeral services have not yet been announced. A prayer service for Devin is scheduled for the Getsemani Church on Hollis Street in Framingham at 7 p.m. Sunday.

“Please continue to pray for my boys. Today is the worst day of our lives,” Christine Suau posted.