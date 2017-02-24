WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Celebrities Send Support To Framingham Boy Fighting Rare Cancer

February 24, 2017 6:22 PM By Paul Burton
Filed Under: Cancer, Devin Suau, Paul Burton, why not devin

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Devin Suau has more spunk and courage than many kids his age. “I have to fight for myself that I will be OK!” Devin said.

The six-year-old is battling a very rare form of pediatric cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or (DIPG). “A rare brain tumor that sits on the top of the spine,” his father James Suau said.

Or as Devin tells it, he has a very bad rock in his head that needs to go. “We need to blow up and so I can have a good life,” Devin said.

Christine and Devin Suau (WBZ-TV)

Christine and Devin Suau (WBZ-TV)

He was diagnosed just three weeks ago after falling off his snowboard. Even now he has trouble walking. “It’s not operable and there is no cure and they gave us very little hope when we met with him,” his mother Christine Suau said.

Doctors says approximately 300 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with DIPG each year. Most of them are between the ages of five and nine years old. “We were given a timeline eight months to two years,” Suau said.

Devin Suau (second from left) walks with his 3 brothers (WBZ-TV)

Devin Suau (second from left) walks with his 3 brothers (WBZ-TV)

The family has created a #WhyNotDevin campaign that’s generating a lot of celebrity buzz across the country from the likes of Tom Brady, the Boston Red Sox and even Kim Kardashian sent out her support in a tweet.

“Why not Devin, we need to spread awareness and someone needs to be first and we hope to God it will be Devin,” Suau said.

The family says time is not on their side. And Devin’s fight for a cure will take a miracle, but they are not giving up hope and they want to spread awareness of this horrific disease. “My hope is that one of these pharmaceutical companies will say we are going to find a cure,” Suau said.

Surrounded by his three older brothers Devin knows he’s not in this fight alone and every day is a gift.

More from Paul Burton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia