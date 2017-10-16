Report: Alex Cora The ‘Top Candidate’ To Be Next Red Sox Manager

BOSTON (CBS) — In his search to fill the Red Sox’ managerial opening, Dave Dombrowski may have already found his guy.

Astros bench coach Alex Cora is Dombrowski’s “top candidate” to become the next Red Sox manager, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweeted on Sunday. The Red Sox president of baseball ops reportedly traveled to New York to meet with Cora to interview him about the vacancy on Sunday after getting a recommendation from Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

Cora has served as the Astros’ bench manager since November 2016. He’s a little busy right now, as his team is up 2-0 in the American League Championship Series against the Yankees.

The former infielder played for the Red Sox from 2005-2008, so he has at least some awareness of the intensity of the Boston market and the scrutiny that would come with being manager. But USA Today’s Bob Nightengale told Toucher & Rich recently that the demand for immediate success would make the Phillies or Tigers easier organizations for Cora to start his managerial career.

Dombrowski said in his first press conference after dismissing John Farrell as manager that he prefers a candidate with prior managing or coaching experience. Cora’s experience is minimal, but he certainly appears on track to be managing in 2018, whether or not it’s in Boston.