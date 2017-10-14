Dombrowski Reportedly To Interview Alex Cora For Red Sox Managerial Job

BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox are ready to get their managerial search officially underway.
According to Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is traveling to New York on Sunday to meet with Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora about the job left vacant by the firing of John Farrell.
Cora, a former member of the Red Sox, remains in the postseason with the Astros. But Houston will have a day off Sunday in the American League Championship Series before taking on the Yankees in Game 3 on Monday.
After Farrell’s firing, reports began surfacing that Cora would be a candidate for the job, and Saturday’s report confirms the interest.