Nightengale: No ‘Perfect Guy’ To Pick For Next Red Sox Manager

Filed Under: Baseball, Bob Nightengale, Boston Red Sox, MLB, Sports News, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ search for their next manager has begun, and Dave Dombrowski indicated that he seeks candidates outside the organization with managerial or coaching experience. That narrows his choices down, but not necessarily to a perfect choice.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich to give a national perspective on the Red Sox’ quest for a new skipper, and acknowledged that the “one, perfect guy” probably isn’t out there. But he pegged current Diamondbacks bench coach and former longtime Twins manager Ron Gardenhire as a strong candidate to at least get an interview.

“He’s ready to manage,” said Nightengale. “[Gardenhire] won all those division titles in the AL Central when Dombrowski watched the Twins beat up his own team. At least he’s got the experience. Very well-regarded.”

Astros bench coach and former Red Sox infielder Alex Cora has also been widely mentioned as a potential choice, but his next managing job would be his first. Nightengale doesn’t like the chances of Cora making his managerial debut in Boston, a market that would demand immediate success.

“Everybody has always talked about [Cora] being a manager, or even a GM one day,” said Nightengale. “I think he’d be a good manager. I just don’t know if that first job is gonna be in Boston. I would think Detroit would make a lot more sense, or Philadelphia. Not where you’re expected to win a World Series right away. Nothing against Cora, it’s just such a tough job for a first-time guy.”

625 dave dombrowski red sox Nightengale: No Perfect Guy To Pick For Next Red Sox Manager

Baseball operations President Dave Dombrowski of the Boston Red Sox watches batting practice before a game at Fenway Park. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Former Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, whom Dombrowski hired in 2013, has been arguably the most talked-about potential candidate. But because Dombrowski already gave Ausmus a shot in Detroit, Nightengale doubts that the manager would get a second chance so soon.

“I like Brad [Ausmus]. Sharp guy. But that would surprise me a lot, because it didn’t work in Detroit,” said Nightengale. “If it didn’t work in Detroit, why are you gonna bring him to Boston? People thought Brad would be fired two years ago. That would be a bit of a stunner.”

When asked about Dombrowski’s admission that no level of Red Sox success would have saved Farrell’s job, Nightengale said he believes that the manager simply lost the clubhouse and also had trouble getting used to Dombrowski constantly being over his shoulder as president of baseball ops.

“Dave does that wherever he is. That’s his M.O.,” said Nightengale.

Listen to the full podcast above!

