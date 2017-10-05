WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Panthers Unhappy With Patriots’ New Turf At Gillette Stadium

Filed Under: Carolina Panthers, Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots recently replaced their brand-new FieldTurf playing surface at Gillette Stadium, amid complaints from players after their Week 1 loss against the Chiefs. It appears that they did not solve the problem.

Members of the Carolina Panthers have publicly criticized the Patriots’ turf after their 33-30 upset win at Gillette Stadium, with safety Demetrious Cox citing it as the cause of a sprained ankle he suffered during the game.

“They’ve got a new turf. I think my foot just got caught in the turf funny and then it twisted,” Cox told reporters on Wednesday, via the Charlotte Observer. “It was really soft. Guys kept saying that their feet were getting caught. … It was kind of weird.”

Panthers kicker Graham Gano, who drilled a game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired on Sunday, was similarly critical.

“It’s not a great field,” said Gano. “But I understand because they play in cold weather it’s got to be a little bit different. From what I heard they have to put a lot more sand in it so it doesn’t freeze during the winter. But it wasn’t the most ideal conditions. … You could tell it was a new field.”

dl patriots panthers turf Panthers Unhappy With Patriots New Turf At Gillette Stadium

Devin Funchess of the Carolina Panthers scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Head coach Ron Rivera added that he could tell by the way players responded to him that they “weren’t happy” about the playing surface.

The turf also drew complaints from the NFLPA, which asked the team to remedy the issues with the playing surface prior to the Patriots’ Week 3 win over the Texans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch