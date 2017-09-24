WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Patriots-Texans Week 3 Live Blog

Filed Under: Houston Texans, Live Blog, New England Patriots, NFL, Patriots, Sports News, Tom Brady, Week 3

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Follow along for all the updates as the Patriots host the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium!

Pregame — 11:45 a.m.: It looks like J.J. Watt is enjoying himself at Gillette.

Pregame — 11:30 a.m.: Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola are indeed good to go for today. Dont’a Hightower is not, however, and will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

The Patriots released their list of inactives for today’s game, a list highlighted by Hightower and tackle Marcus Cannon. With Cannon out, Cameron Fleming and LaAdrian Waddle will be tasked with blocking a tough Texans pass rush.

Those are two HUGE absences for New England this afternoon.

And with corner Eric Rowe inactive after suffering a groin injury last Sunday, Malcolm Butler will likely be back in his starting role in the New England secondary. Jonathan Jones will also find himself playing a bigger role after a strong performance last week in New Orleans.

Here is the full list of Patriots inactives today:

Defensive lineman Geneo Grissom was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Friday and is active for the Patriots.

Pregame — 11:15 a.m.: It’s a warm and beautiful day at Gillette Stadium, as the Patriots look to build off of their 36-20 win over the Saints against Bill O’Brien and the Houston Texans. For Houston, this is their third visit to Foxboro in just over a year.

The Pats and Texans are pretty familiar with each other, having met twice last season in Week 3 and the Divisional Round, while also getting together for joint practice sessions ahead of their preseason tilt just over a month ago. That familiarity hasn’t helped Houston much though, as the former Patriots offensive coordinator is 0-3 against his old squad.

As for today’s game, Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola both proclaimed themselves good to go on Friday, so Tom Brady should have two of his most reliable targets on the field as he looks to build off his monster performance in New Orleans. Brady will be without Rex Burkhead, who was declared out on Friday with a rib injury, and he could be without his starting right tackle in Marcus Cannon as well. Cannon is questionable with an ankle injury and concussion, and we’ll know for sure if he’ll be blocking for Brady and company when the inactives are released at 11:30 a.m..

On defense, all eyes will be on New England’s corner duo of Stephon Gilmore and Malcolm Butler. Gilmore has looked underwhelming in the defense after signing a big deal this offseason, and Butler was benched in Week 2 after a tough preseason and Week 1 against Kansas City. We’ll see if Butler is back as a starter this afternoon and if Gilmore can put it together with a couple of games under his belt.

The Patriots defense will be looking to make rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson beat them with his arm and not his legs, as he did last Thursday against the Bengals. Rookie quarterbacks are 0-8 against Belichick in Foxboro, and Belichick teams are 15-5 overall against rookie passers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch