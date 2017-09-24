Patriots-Texans Week 3 Live Blog

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Follow along for all the updates as the Patriots host the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium!

Pregame — 11:45 a.m.: It looks like J.J. Watt is enjoying himself at Gillette.

Pregame — 11:30 a.m.: Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola are indeed good to go for today. Dont’a Hightower is not, however, and will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

The Patriots released their list of inactives for today’s game, a list highlighted by Hightower and tackle Marcus Cannon. With Cannon out, Cameron Fleming and LaAdrian Waddle will be tasked with blocking a tough Texans pass rush.

Those are two HUGE absences for New England this afternoon.

And with corner Eric Rowe inactive after suffering a groin injury last Sunday, Malcolm Butler will likely be back in his starting role in the New England secondary. Jonathan Jones will also find himself playing a bigger role after a strong performance last week in New Orleans.

Here is the full list of Patriots inactives today:

Defensive lineman Geneo Grissom was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Friday and is active for the Patriots.

Pregame — 11:15 a.m.: It’s a warm and beautiful day at Gillette Stadium, as the Patriots look to build off of their 36-20 win over the Saints against Bill O’Brien and the Houston Texans. For Houston, this is their third visit to Foxboro in just over a year.

The Pats and Texans are pretty familiar with each other, having met twice last season in Week 3 and the Divisional Round, while also getting together for joint practice sessions ahead of their preseason tilt just over a month ago. That familiarity hasn’t helped Houston much though, as the former Patriots offensive coordinator is 0-3 against his old squad.

As for today’s game, Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola both proclaimed themselves good to go on Friday, so Tom Brady should have two of his most reliable targets on the field as he looks to build off his monster performance in New Orleans. Brady will be without Rex Burkhead, who was declared out on Friday with a rib injury, and he could be without his starting right tackle in Marcus Cannon as well. Cannon is questionable with an ankle injury and concussion, and we’ll know for sure if he’ll be blocking for Brady and company when the inactives are released at 11:30 a.m..

On defense, all eyes will be on New England’s corner duo of Stephon Gilmore and Malcolm Butler. Gilmore has looked underwhelming in the defense after signing a big deal this offseason, and Butler was benched in Week 2 after a tough preseason and Week 1 against Kansas City. We’ll see if Butler is back as a starter this afternoon and if Gilmore can put it together with a couple of games under his belt.

The Patriots defense will be looking to make rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson beat them with his arm and not his legs, as he did last Thursday against the Bengals. Rookie quarterbacks are 0-8 against Belichick in Foxboro, and Belichick teams are 15-5 overall against rookie passers.