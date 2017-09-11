Patriots Replacing Turf At Gillette Stadium

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots are replacing the turf at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots installed a new, state-of-the-art FieldTurf surface back in May, but it didn’t last very long. ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss reported on Monday that the new turf was not meeting team standards, and some players had complained about the surface being too soft over the last month.

So after just three games on the new surface (a pair of preseason tilts and last Thursday’s 2017 season opener), the Patriots are on to a new turf. They’ll have a few weeks for the installation, as the Patriots won’t play on their home field until September 24 when the Houston Texans come to Foxboro. The New England Revolution, who share Gillette Stadium with the Patriots, don’t have a home match until September 23.

The Patriots first transitioned from a grass field to FieldTurf at Gillette Stadium back in 2006.