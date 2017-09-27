Husband Charged In Lynn Teacher’s Murder Due In Court

CHELSEA (CBS) — The man police say murdered his wife, a Lynn teacher, before trying to cover up the crime is due to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Wednesday.

Andrew MacCormack, 29, is charged with killing Vanessa MacCormack, 30, in her home on Grand View Avenue in Revere Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, Andrew could be seen breaking down in tears outside their house, where Vanessa was found dead a day earlier.

The Medical Examiner’s office said Vanessa suffered blunt force trauma to the head, as well as other injuries.

Her death rattled the Lynn school community. She taught second grade at Connery Elementary School.

Andrew was seen by WBZ-TV cameras returning to the house Sunday to pick up a baby chair and other items. He left without saying anything, but broke down and cried at the scene.

Police arrested Andrew and charged him with murder Tuesday, in what the Suffolk County DA’s office said was a case of domestic violence.

“The facts and evidence led to one person and one person only — and he is now under arrest,” Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard McKeon said in a statement.

The DA’s office said MacCormack made a concerted effort to clean up the crime scene. It was his 911 call that brought police to the house.