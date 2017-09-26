Husband Arrested In Murder Of Lynn Teacher

REVERE (CBS) — The husband of the second-grade teacher found dead in her home Saturday afternoon has been arrested and charged in her murder.

Andrew MacCormack, 29, is charged with killing Vanessa MacCormack in what the Suffolk County District Attorney said appeared to be a case of domestic violence.

Vanessa MacCormack. (WBZ-TV)

He was arrested at the Revere Police Headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

“Prosecutors and police detectives have worked literally around the clock since Saturday afternoon to solve Vanessa’s murder,” Suffolk DA Dan Conley said in a statement. “The evidence suggests that her murder was a crime of domestic violence, committed in the very place where she should have been safest – her own home.”

Vanessa, who taught second grade at Connery Elementary School in Lynn, was found dead in her Grand View Avenue home around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said her body showed signs of trauma, and the medical examiner’s office said she suffered a blunt injury to her head, sharp injuries to her neck, and asphyxiation.

Andrew was seen by WBZ-TV cameras returning to the house Sunday to pick up a baby chair and other items. He left without saying anything, but broke down and cried at the scene.

Andrew MacCormack. (WBZ-TV)

The Suffolk DA’s office said evidence appeared to show that Andrew MacCormack tried to “clean up the crime scene and dispose of related items” before making the 911 call that brought police to the home.

Massachusetts State Police said during the investigation that the incident didn’t appear to be random, but did not elaborate.

“It was critical during the past several days to withhold certain information as we gathered the facts and evidence, and we’re extremely grateful for the cooperation of witnesses and partner agencies who helped us build this case,” Conley said.

Investigators said they followed many different avenues leading them to MacCormack, including private and public surveillance video, a search warrant, witness interviews, and phone records.

The murder is still under investigation.

MacCormack is set to be arraigned Wednesday in Chelsea District Court.

