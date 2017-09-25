School Community ‘Heartbroken’ Over Second-Grade Teacher’s Suspicious Death

LYNN (CBS) — The Lynn Public Schools community is mourning the loss of a second-grade teacher whose death was ruled suspicious by police.

Revere Police said Vanessa MacCormack, 30, was found unresponsive in her Grand View Avenue home in Revere around 3:30 p.m. They said there were signs of trauma to her body, but did not say how she died.

“Our school community is heartbroken,” wrote Dr. Mary Dill, Principal of Connery Elementary School, where MacCormack taught. “Vanessa was loved by students, parents and colleagues. She was involved in every aspect of the school and a great friend to everyone on the staff. She will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family.”

Lynn Public Schools said grief counselors were going to be available at the Connery Elementary School Monday for staff and students.

The school district said MacCormack taught in the district for seven years, and taught at Connery for five of those years.

“She was a talented, dedicated, and passionate educator and a loyal, kind and compassionate friend and colleague,” the school said in a statement. “We send our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and colleagues.”

Family members are heartbroken, telling WBZ-TV that MacCormack was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and teacher.

Neighbors in the Grand View Avenue area say they’re anxious for answers.

“Usually we don’t see this kind of thing going on in the neighborhood, but you don’t know,” said neighbor Tony Gnerre.

Investigators have asked the public for help in determining what happened to Vanessa.