Police Identify Woman Found Dead In Revere, Ask Public For Help

REVERE (CBS) — Investigators are seeking help from the public after a woman was found dead in her home Saturday afternoon.

Revere Police said Vanessa MacCormack, 30, was found unresponsive in her Grand View Avenue home around 3:30 p.m.

They said there were signs of trauma to MacCormack’s body, but did not say how she died.

“While the facts and circumstances do not immediately suggest a random incident, authorities said the investigation is still in its early stages,” Revere Police said in a statement.

Neighbors are nervous about the situation because they don’t know if they’re in danger.

“It’s scary. We don’t know if there’s someone running around. We don’t know what’s going on,” Neighbor Norma Tango said. “We’d like to know.”

Investigators said that anyone with information about her death or who was in the Grand View Avenue area throughout the day should contact Revere Police–and that any observation of people, vehicles, or activity could be helpful.