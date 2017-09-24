WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Police Identify Woman Found Dead In Revere, Ask Public For Help

REVERE (CBS) — Investigators are seeking help from the public after a woman was found dead in her home Saturday afternoon.

Revere Police said Vanessa MacCormack, 30, was found unresponsive in her Grand View Avenue home around 3:30 p.m.

Police outside the Grand View Avenue home where Vanessa MacCormack was found dead. (WBZ-TV)

They said there were signs of trauma to MacCormack’s body, but did not say how she died.

“While the facts and circumstances do not immediately suggest a random incident, authorities said the investigation is still in its early stages,” Revere Police said in a statement.

Neighbors are nervous about the situation because they don’t know if they’re in danger.

Grand View Avenue house. (Photo credit: Boston Board Up)

“It’s scary. We don’t know if there’s someone running around. We don’t know what’s going on,” Neighbor Norma Tango said. “We’d like to know.”

Investigators said that anyone with information about her death or who was in the Grand View Avenue area throughout the day should contact Revere Police–and that any observation of people, vehicles, or activity could be helpful.

 

