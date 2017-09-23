Revere Woman Found Dead, Signs Of Trauma Present

REVERE (CBS) — A Revere woman was found dead in her Grand View Avenue residence.
Police are not saying the cause of the woman’s death, but say there are signs that there are signs of trauma.
State Police, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, and the Medical Examiner’s office are actively investigating the cause of death. Homicide detectives have been sent to the scene.
The woman’s name is not being released.
Police are asking that anyone with information on the incident to contact Revere Police at 781-286-8340 or the State Police at 617-727-8817.