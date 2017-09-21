Did Aaron Hernandez Have CTE? Attorney To Announce Brain Study Findings

Jose's Wind And Waves Bring People To The BeachThe wind is kicking-up waves on Nantucket and Scituate's seawall is getting battered, but some Cape residents are going to the beach to see the show.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Address Law Enforcement In BostonAttorney General Jeff Sessions is heading to Boston to talk to law enforcement officials about transnational organized crime.

Did Aaron Hernandez Have CTE? Attorney To Announce Brain Study FindingsAttorney Jose Baez will hold a press conference to discuss findings after Aaron Hernandez's brain was studied following his suicide.

Sweet Tomatoes Crash Hearing Focuses On Driver's Multiple SclerosisBradford Casler's attorney says his client's Multiple Sclerosis played a factor in the deadly crash.