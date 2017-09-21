Did Aaron Hernandez Have CTE? Attorney To Announce Brain Study Findings

Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Conditions Off Cape & Islands | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

BOSTON (CBS) – Attorney Jose Baez will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon announcing results from tests performed on Aaron Hernandez’s brain following his suicide to determine if the former NFL star suffered head trauma known as CTE.

Baez will announce the results during a 4 p.m. press conference in Boston after Hernandez’s brain was studied for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

Aaron Hernandez. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Hernandez was serving a life sentence after being convicted for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

In April, he was acquitted in a double murder trial. Five days later the former Patriots star was found dead in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.

Massachusetts State Police investigated Hernandez’s death and ruled it a suicide.

Hernandez’s conviction in Lloyd’s murder was vacated following his suicide because he died before all of his appeals had been heard.

