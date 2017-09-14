Weymouth Apartment Building ‘Total Loss’ After Blaze

WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Huge flames shot from the roof of a Weymouth apartment complex early Thursday morning, disrupting nearby Commuter Rail service and leaving the building destroyed.

The fire began around 3 a.m. on the second or third floor of the building off Trotter Road.

The building was unoccupied at the time, as it was still under construction–but there were residents some other apartments in the complex.

No injuries were reported, but Weymouth Fire Chief Keith Stark said the building was considered a total loss.

Chief Stark said crews worked to keep the fire to that single building, and said water issues were the biggest challenge in fighting the fire.

In order to get water on the flames, firefighters had to pull hoses over the tracks of the MBTA Commuter Rail’s Kingston/Plymouth line, causing disruption to the morning commute.

That line was reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Kingston Line Update: Normal train service resuming on the line. Trains can now run through the area impacted by fire near S. Weymouth Stn. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 14, 2017

Chief Stark said the building used an all-wood-frame construction method.

The building was covered in a cloud of smoke later Thursday morning as crews were still on scene working to contain the fire.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, and the Fire Marshall’s office was investigating.