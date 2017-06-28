Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction In Dorchester

BOSTON (CBS) – A fire ripped through the top floor of a building under construction on Dorchester Ave. Service at the Ashmont Red Line station has been shut down due to thick smoke.

Heavy flames broke out on the sixth floor of the Treadmark Building around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire quickly spread, forcing firefighters to attack it from the exterior only. Firefighters were still battling the flames more than five hours later.

Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn says a “collapse zone” has been established around the building as a precaution.

“The air conditioning units did collapse into the top floor,” Finn said. “They were buckling.”

The building, which is currently unoccupied, has 83 units and was set to be inspected at the end of the week. Finn says the sprinklers were not yet turned on and that contributed to the fire getting out of control.

The building is a mix of condos and apartments and was set to open in July.

There were 32 condos on the top two floors of the building which were already sold. Almost all of the apartments on the lower floors were all rented out, and a business was set to move in on the first floor.

The developer says the building will be rebuilt as soon as possible.

“We care deeply about the Ashmont neighborhood, and are heart-broken,” said Jim Keefe of Trinity Financial. “The Boston Fire Department is working tirelessly and we are so grateful for their efforts. We are fully committed to making sure this project gets rebuilt as quickly as possible.”

No serious injuries have been reported. One construction worker was transported to the hospital for chest pain during the initial part of the fire.

Fire officials are asking other residents in the area to stay in their homes due to the smoke.