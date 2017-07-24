City Councilor Wants State To Re-Evaluate Construction Practices After Waltham Fire

WALTHAM (CBS) — A city councilor is pointing out the similarities between the massive weekend fire that destroyed an apartment complex in Waltham and a blaze that tore through a complex in Dorchester a month ago, and asking the state to revisit construction laws.

Five buildings were reduced to charred debris in the Waltham fire, which began around 4 a.m. Sunday. The complex off Elm Street was still under construction, so nobody was inside at the time.

It took crews from over a dozen different communities nearly four hours just to get the flames under control.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots Monday morning, more than 24 hours after the fire began.

Waltham Fire Chief Paul Ciccone said it could take a few days to get heavy equipment in to move the debris and completely extinguish the blaze.

“You can see there are some concrete stairwells that are all standing, some metal staging,” said Chief Ciccone. “Right now those are all suspect so we will be taking those down at some point. A couple of them will come down today, and then we can proceed with the investigation.”

Waltham firefighters still putting out hot spots 25 hrs after fire started at apartment comp on Elm. Look right above the hydrant @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/PZKYOtxtvx — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) July 24, 2017

Waltham City Council Vice President Robert Logan told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 that both the Waltham and Dorchester complexes utilized an almost all-wood frame–a point Chief Ciccone also noted.

“Apparently, the state building code was amended sometime back to allow that, where in the past it would have been required to have all-steel frame construction,” Logan said.

He said nearly everything above the first floor was wood, and that was a major part of what allowed the fire to spread.

“I think the state should go back and revisit that decision to change the building code and see if that was really a good idea,” Logan said.

The upscale complex was set to open later this year. All 260 units were completely destroyed.

The blaze forced the evacuation of about 150 people from nearby assisted living facilities.

The cause was not yet known, but the investigation cannot get underway until the remains of the buildings stop smoldering.

