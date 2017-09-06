Driver In Fatal Sweet Tomatoes Crash Considering Guilty Plea

WOBURN (CBS) — Victims of last year’s fatal crash into Newton’s Sweet Tomatoes restaurant spoke on the stand about their ordeal Wednesday, as the driver accused in the crash considers a guilty plea.

Bradford Casler drove through an intersection and into the restaurant on March 1, 2016.

He’s charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of operating a motor vehicle to endanger.

Eleanor Miele, 57, and Gregory Morin, 32, were killed in the crash, and several others were injured.

The case has not yet gone to trial. Instead, the judge said he wanted to hear victim impact statements Wednesday and medical testimony next week in anticipation of a guilty plea from Casler.

Those statements and that testimony will be followed by a sentencing recommendation later in September. At that point, Casler may change his plea to guilty depending on what sentence the judge recommends.

However, the judge explained, the case would go to trial if Casler decided against a plea deal.

The first victim to give a statement was Gabriela Moreira, an employee who was working in the pizza restaurant when Casler’s SUV came crashing through its front window.

"I can't go out alone because I'm afraid of what will happen"

Women who was working inside Sweet Tomatoes talks about effects of crash #WBZ pic.twitter.com/hAUr7nbLL9 — Ryan Kath (@ryankath) September 6, 2017

Through tears, Moreira spoke of the pain she still feels due to fractures to her leg, arm, jaw, and nose she suffered in the crash. She said she is afraid to go out because of the scars on her arms and legs, and because of difficulty walking–and said her insurance doesn’t cover her medical bills.

“I never imagined an accident like that would happen to me,” she said. “Eighteen months later and I still can’t stand in front of the pizzeria.”

Sweet Tomatoes employee cries remembering day of fatal crash. "I felt lost…screaming for help afraid that everything could explode." #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) September 6, 2017

Next, Erika Morin, Gregory Morin’s widow, recounted waiting for her husband to come home that night–and walking down to the scene of the crash to find him, then seeing the car sitting inside the restaurant.

“In the simplest of terms, joy has been taken from our lives,” she said. “The weight of such grief is not something you can understand unless you’ve experienced it yourself.”

Erika Morin: It's impossible to describe how the death of Greg has effected us…"I lost weight because I forgot to eat." — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) September 6, 2017

Morin said the couple’s daughter was only 15 months old when she lost her father, and has already lived more of her life without him than with him.

Erika Morin: Yesterday would have been our seventh anniversary…"I can't believe that this is our forever." — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) September 6, 2017

Eleanor Miele’s older brother, Thomas Desmond, spoke next. He told the court he believed his sister’s death was “preventable and avoidable.”

Desmond: "I recall the horror of the midnight phone call from my brother…I was stunned." — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) September 6, 2017

Casler, who has Multiple Sclerosis, was present in court Wednesday using a walker. In upcoming medical testimony, he is expected to maintain that medical issues contributed to the fatal crash.

Prosecutors said his MS did not play a factor in the crash–but claim speed did.

During Morin’s reading of her impact statement, she said she didn’t believe Casler’s health should play a factor in the case–because, she said, it didn’t keep him from getting in his car that day.

The judge said that medical testimony will be strictly limited to what is relevant to sentencing.

The restaurant had extensive damage and was boarded up for months after.

Last summer, safety bollards were installed in front of the shop.

Sweet Tomatoes reopened last month, 18 months after the tragic crash.