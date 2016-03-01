2 Dead, 7 Injured After SUV Crashes Into Newton Restaurant

NEWTON (CBS) – Two people are dead and several others are injured after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in West Newton.

The crash happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night at Sweet Tomatoes on Washington Street. The vehicle drove down Chestnut Street, crossed Washington Street and went into the restaurant.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says seven other people were injured and were rushed to area hospitals. At least three people were critically injured.

A co-owner of the restaurant tells WBZ they are “devastated” and confirmed that employees are among the injured.

The male driver of the SUV survived the crash and is listed in fair condition. He was traveling with a female passenger who also survived the crash. Both were expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday night.

Witnesses say the driver never appeared to slow down before crashing into the restaurant.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

“We have a lot to learn in the hours to come,” Newton Mayor Setti Warren said, “reconstruction of the site and then understanding of what happened.”

Police say Washington Street is closed at Chestnut Street.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Residents who live in the apartments above the restaurant were evacuated and forced to find somewhere else to stay for the night.