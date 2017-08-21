Sweet Tomatoes Reopens 18 Months After Deadly Crash

NEWTON (CBS) — A year and a half after a car drove through its front window, tragically killing a man and woman and injuring seven others, Sweet Tomatoes Pizza has reopened.

“After 18 months we have reopened our doors! Come join us!” the Newton Centre restaurant wrote on their Facebook page Monday morning.

The crash happened on March 1, 2016, when Bradford Casler drove through an intersection and into the restaurant.

Eleanor Miele, 57, and Gregory Morin, 32, were killed.

Several employees were among those injured.

The restaurant had extensive damage, and was boarded up for months after.

Last summer, safety bollards were installed in front of the shop.

Upon their reopening Monday, Sweet Tomatoes offered a free slice of pizza to all Newton police, firefighters, and EMTs.

“We would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all the Newton responders. Please come enjoy a slice on us,” they wrote.