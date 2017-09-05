Wife Injured In 2015 Fatal Home Invasion Testifies Against Accused Ex-Coast Guardsman

BARNSTABLE (CBS) — Petty Officer Anna Trubnikova broke down in court Tuesday as she described the last moments she had with her wife to the jury.

“I figured we only had seconds after that to live. I turned to Lisa and I said ‘I love you’ to which she responded ‘I love you too,'” said Anna Trubnikova.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old former Coast Guardsman Adrian Loya killed 31-year-old Coast Guard Petty Officer Lisa Trubnikova during a home invasion back in 2015.

Lisa Trubnikova was shot 11 times. Anna was also shot multiple times in the gruesome attack.

“At some point, there were more shots fired and I then I finally felt getting shot myself.”

The police 911 call was played in court Tuesday. Anna tells the dispatcher she is dying and he responds that she is not.

Police said Loya purposefully set his car on fire and placed several fake bombs to distract police while broke into the couple’s Bourne condo.

When police responded to the scene, Loya shot and injured officer Jared MacDonald.

The former officer testified in court last week.

Prosecutors said the killing was revenge for when Trubnikova got Loya in trouble at work.

Loya said Trubnikiva had sexually assaulted him and ruined his life.

His defense claims he’s on the autism spectrum and does not know the difference between right and wrong.

Loya has been charged with murder, armed assault, home invasion, and assault and battery of a police officer.

He’s being treated for mental health at Bridgewater State Hospital.

The trial will resume on Wednesday.