Bourne Police Officer Shot, Coast Guard Member Dead In Ambush

BOURNE (CBS/AP) — Three members of the U.S. Coast Guard were involved in a violent confrontation at a condo complex on the Cape early Thursday that left one woman shot to death, another woman and a police officer wounded and the suspected shooter in custody.

Coast Guard spokesman Ross Ruddell said the two women involved were stationed on Cape Cod, while the man suspected of being the shooter was stationed in Virginia. The man had a prior relationship with one of the victims, a source close to the investigation told WBZ-TV.

Coast Guardsman Adrian Loya was held without bail and faces eight charges from the incident, including assault and battery on a police officer, murder and home invasion. He was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation.

CAR FIRE AND AMBUSH

Police said Loya set a car on fire around 2:15 a.m. on Roundhouse Road to block the only street into the complex and he set up homemade bombs in the area.

It then turned into a “crazy and hectic scene,” according to Bourne police Chief Dennis Woodside.

As officers arrived, police received a 911 call from one of the victims inside a unit at the complex.

Officers managed to get around the burning car, but they were then pinned down by gunfire.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe called it “an ambush.”

OFFICER SHOT IN THE BACK

One Bourne officer, identified by WBZ-TV sources as Jared MacDonald, was shot in the back, below his bullet-proof vest. He was forced to take cover between two vehicles, but the other responding officers couldn’t reach him.

WBZ-TV’s Ken MacLeod reports



The shootout lasted about 30 minutes before the gunman eventually gave up to police just before 3 a.m. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said Loya was armed with three rifles and a handgun.

Two officers then grabbed MacDonald and carried him through the woods and snow to an ambulance.

He was rushed on a med flight rescue helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital, where he had surgery and is doing well, according to Woodside.

Police later found one woman dead at the scene. The wounded woman was taken to the hospital.

BOMB SQUAD CALLED IN

O’Keefe said the two women and the gunman were all members of the U.S. Coast Guard and that the incident began as a home invasion.

The State Police Bomb Squad was called in and spent hours trying to clear out several devices at the scene.

‘ONCE IN A CAREER’

People living on Roundhouse Road were ordered to stay inside until the area was cleared.

“It’s a once in a career type of thing,” Woodside said of the incident.

When asked about an arraignment Wednesday for the gunman, O’Keefe said, “that remains to be seen.”

MASS MARITIME STATEMENT

Officer MacDonald, a ten-year veteran of the Bourne Police Department, has a son and a daughter at Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

“The entire MMA family was shocked to hear of the line-of-duty shooting of Bourne Policeman Jared MacDonald early this morning. We are all very hopeful that he will make a complete recovery. Officer MacDonald has two children attending MMA and the extended MMA community has Officer MacDonald and his family in our hearts and in our prayers,” the school said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Lana Jones Reports:

(TM and © Copyright 2015 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)